Staff member at Worksop supermarket assaulted by suspected shoplifter

Police are looking to trace a woman after a staff member was assaulted by a suspected shoplifter at Tesco in Worksop.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 13th Feb 2024, 14:38 GMT
The incident happened inside the Tesco store on Gateford Road, Worksop, at 9.40pm on November 22, 2023.

A store security guard approached a member of the public after suspecting they had pocketed items without paying.

While attempting to challenge the woman, the staff member was assaulted, with the suspect then leaving the shop.

Police are looking to trace this woman after a staff member was assaulted by a suspected shoplifter.Police are looking to trace this woman after a staff member was assaulted by a suspected shoplifter.
Police have now released an image of someone they’d like to speak to in connection with the incident.

PC Lee Ryan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The victim in this incident attempted to challenge someone they suspected of trying to steal items, when they were suddenly assaulted.

“There is absolutely no place for this type of behaviour, while anyone who thinks they have the right to shoplift is very mistaken.

“We are keen to trace the woman in this picture, as we believe she can assist us with our ongoing investigation into this incident.

“We would urge the woman, anyone who recognises her, or anyone with any information about what happened, to contact us straight away.

“Information can be left with the police on 101, quoting incident 795 of November 22, 2023, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”