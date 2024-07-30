Staff fear for safety of residents at Worksop care home due to ‘horrendous’ conditions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have been raised about the safety of residents at a Worksop care home after ex-employees spoke out about the ‘horrendous’ conditions at the facility.

Dangerous staffing levels, daily food shortages, medication shortages and faulty equipment were amongst the areas of major concern ex-employees from Greenacres Grange told the Worksop Guardian about.

Former staff members and volunteers – who do not want to be identified – say the ongoing issues at the facility in Wingfield Avenue have left morale at “rock bottom” and staff fearing for the safety of residents.

Ex employees detailed a catalogue of concerning issues including staff routinely having to buy extra food out of their own pocket as there is not enough to go around, residents being left without access to hot water for showers over a 12 month period due to a faulty boiler and staff having to drive around to purchase extra medication due to supply issues.

Greenacres Grange, Wingfield Ave, Worksop

A report published by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this month following a visit in March identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, governance and safeguarding service users from abuse and improper treatment.

A CQC spokesman said: “We have asked the provider for an action plan in response to our concerns.”

The home, run by Portland Care, currently provides nursing and personal care for 54 people living with dementia, people with a sensory impairment or physical disability.

One former employee said: “A lot of staff are leaving or considering leaving because it's absolutely horrendous. There’s so many issues going on that staff feel like they can’t do their jobs properly, we constantly feel like we are letting residents down, people are having accidents and falls, we are all worried about the future.

"No one want to leave the residents knowing how bad things are there but morale is at rock bottom, people are crying at work, going off sick, crying at home.

"I can't praise the staff who work there enough, everyone goes above and beyond but head office just don’t seem to care about the concerns we are raising.

"Communication to head office is shocking and a lot of the times our concerns are just ignored.

"There is a massive lack of support for all team members from head office and most of the staff are suffering with stress related illnesses.

"When people from head office have come to speak to us it has been made absolutely clear that this is a business and that’s how it will be run, they don’t seem to care about the residents and their needs.

"It boils down to neglect.”

A former volunteer said lack of food for residents regularly results in staff going out to buy milk, biscuits, butter and other essential items that they are not reimbursed for.

It has been claimed the lack of food is being caused by head office removing items from the orders placed by kitchen staff to cut costs.

Staff also say there is a shortage of cleaning products and PPE, with staff also having to fork out for cleaning supplies.

An ex-employee said: “We did not receive our last order for over a month, resulting in staff going out to buy bin bags and laundry detergent just to get us by. We were advised by the head office to borrow what we needed from other Portland homes in the area. One of our staff members drove 40 minutes to be given one box of paper towels.

“Medication pots are also supplied by the same people who send the cleaning products, which resulted in us having to go and buy shot glasses last month to administer medication.”

Former staff members said there are currently two cases of C-Diff in the building which they have been unable to tackle properly due to lack of PPE and cleaning products.

Grave concerns were also voiced about “dangerous” staffing levels.

One former employee said: “The company is leaving us short staffed every single day. There have been times recently where one carer has been responsible for 15 residents alone. We have had nurses and team leaders doing 24 hour shifts in order to cover gaps in the rota.

"We have a challenging dementia unit which is at full capacity currently which some days is being managed by one carer. Team leaders are giving medication to 30 plus people. Residents are injuring themselves and others due to lack of staff being able to monitor them.”

A former volunteer at the home added: “It’s an absolutely fantastic place and staff bend over backwards but the people at Portland Care who run it are disgusting – it’s just continued to go down hill since they took over, my heart bleeds for residents and staff.”

A report published by the CQC following an assessment in March 2024 assessed a total of nine quality statements from the safe, effective, caring, and well-led key questions and found areas of good practice and concern.

The report states: “We identified breaches in relation to safe care and treatment, governance and safeguarding service users from abuse and improper treatment.”

Concerns included residents being at risk of infection due to infection prevention and control processes, poor medicines management meant people’s health and wellbeing were at risk as people were not all receiving their medicines at the time they should have, Staff did not always report safeguarding concerns which placed people at risk of harm.

