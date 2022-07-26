St. John's Ukraine Cafe Advice and Support Service to hold a rally in Worksop

Essential items available at the Ukraine drop-in centre Worksop

The rally will start from The Lion Hotel and parade along Bridge Place, Newcastle Avenue and cross over Watson Road, ending at Bracebridge recreational ground, where there will be family fun activities until 6pm.

St. John’s Ukraine Advice and Support Service offer a drop in advice and support service on all aspects of life for Ukraine families, providing friendship and support.

To date the group has provided help with gaining medical appointments, registered eight Ukraine people on to English classes with the local college, and six with Inspire who run education at the library and have liaised with DWP and Jobcentre Plus to obtain work.

The free drop-in service is available on Thursdays from 10am to 12pm at St. Johns Church Hall, Overend Road, Worksop. S80 1QG