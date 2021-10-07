Upliftford saw almost three quarters of Retford residents feel uplifted after the day's sporting events.

On September 25, ‘Upliftford’ saw bus stops turned into bus steps, benches into bench presses and lampposts into goal posts with Retford residents moving together to improve their mood.

Residents were joined by mental health advocate Katie Piper and invited to measure the impact of movement on their mind using the ‘Mind Uplifter’ tool.

After the day’s events, the experiment showed that Retford residents experienced a mood uplift of 27 per cent with the town’s score increasing from 56 out of 100 to 71 out of 100.

Dr. Brendon Stubbs, a world-leading expert on movement and mental health, oversaw the research project.

Coun Carolyn Troop, Mayor of Retford, said: “I’m thrilled that ASICS chose to hold this event in Retford and I would like to thank all of the residents for taking part, as well as the organisations that made it happen.

“As the name suggests, I’ve no doubt that the event uplifted the town and its people.”

Coun Sue Shaw, Cabinet Member for Health and Community Wellbeing at Bassetlaw District Council, added: “It was a fantastic event and inspiring to see that individuals, friends and families of all ages and abilities wanted to be part of something that can really benefit your physical and mental well-being.

“There was a real positive vibe in the town, which I hope has rubbed off on other people and has since encouraged them to get out and start to make a positive difference to their health.”

Every participant who captured a Mind Uplift on the day also helped raise funds for Mind’s work across the country fighting for better mental health.

Gary Raucher, executive vice president of ASICS, said: “We have championed the positive impact of sport on the body and the mind for over 70 years.

“The results in Retford really demonstrate the power of movement to have a very significant impact on our mental wellbeing.