Following nationwide research into the mood of the nation, the ASICS State-of-Mind Index identified Nottinghamshire as the English county that most wanted a mental uplift, with Retford being reported as one of the most motivated to improve their emotional and mental wellbeing.

ASICS, with the support of mental health charity Mind, is launching a unique experiment to see whether movement can lift the mood of a whole town.

ASICS to launch a day of movement inspired experiments to measure Retford's wellbeing

For one day, residents of Retford will be invited to take part in a series of fun exercises to measure the collective impact on their mental wellbeing.

Dr Brendon Stubbs, a world leading expert on movement and mental health, is overseeing the experiment and has helped design the day of events.

“Never before has a whole town approach to uplifting mood through a day of exercise been attempted and measured in such a robust way,” said Dr Stubbs.

“After a prolonged period of uncertainty and restrictions there’s naturally been an impact on people’s wellbeing. However, this summer has shown the transformative nature of sport and the ability it has to uplift people.”

The experiment will take place on September 25, and will see the town of Retford have its streets transformed into an outdoor gym – with the installation of a variety of exercise pop-ups, designed to help get people moving.

Residents will be invited to use the Mind Uplifter™ tool to measure their state of mind before and after taking part in the 20 minute exercise circuit.

Every participant who captures a Mind Uplift on the day will raise funds for Mind’s vital work across the country, supporting their commitment to fight for better mental health.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for Neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “To be selected as part of this experience is fascinating and I’m sure our residents will be fully behind it.

“We firmly believe that movement and exercise are key pillars in improving the overall health of our town, so we can’t wait to get started. I’m sure it will be a memorable day for all involved.”