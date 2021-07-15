Spectacular The Croods 2: A New Age inspired treehouse unveiled at Idle Valley Nature Reserve

Children across the UK designed their dream treehouses as part of a competition to celebrate The Croods 2: A New Age, in association with Co-op Insurance and Neighbourhood Watch.

Competition winner Lottie Brown, aged eight, has seen her vision become reality at Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust’s Idle Valley Nature Reserve.

A panel of judges selected Lottie’s ‘imaginative and inclusive design’ which includes a hotel for bugs, interactive games and ‘kindness rocks.’

Chief executive of Neighbourhood Watch John Hayward-Cripps said: “We are so impressed with Lottie’s well thought out treehouse, and we look forward to seeing it bring people together and strengthen community spirit.”

The treehouse is near the car park at Idle Valley Nature Reserve and more development work on the play area is planned in the coming months.

In The Croods 2: A New Age, the prehistoric family are looking for a home when they meet the Bettermans, who live in a treehouse.

Managing director of Co-op Insurance, Charles Offord said: “The quality of the designs submitted were simply incredible. Young people across the nation really got creative, and we’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who entered the competition.

“Lottie’s impressive treehouse is there to be enjoyed by visitors to Idle Valley Nature Reserve and the local community for many years to come.”

Lottie, from York, was the first person to play on the treehouse with her best friend, Millie.

She was led down a red carpet to cut the ribbon and received a personal message from the film’s director, Joel Crawford.

Lottie said: “I loved the first Croods movie, so I was really excited to get to draw my own treehouse.

“I’m even more excited now as my treehouse is actually real for other children to play on. It’s amazing!

“I’ve asked my teachers if we can go on a school trip to Idle Valley so that all my friends can play on it.”