'Special' moment as five generations meet in Worksop for a family photo
Tillie Foy, who is 26 years old, recently took her 13-week-old daughter, Elodie Bragg, to visit her family in their hometown of Worksop.
She met up with her mother, Amy Robinson, who is 52 years old, her nanny, Susan Wheeler, who is 72 years old, and her great grandmother, Muriel Wheeler, who is 96 years old. Muriel Wheeler, formerly known as Muriel Richards, was born on August 6, 1927 to Phyllis and Edwin (Ted) Richards.
Ted Richards worked as a rating and valuation officer at Worksop Town Hall.
Muriel attended Miss Houghton's Private School in Worksop from the age of five until she was 15.
During her teenage years, she was crowned as Miss Worksop and Miss Young Farmer.
When the war broke out, Muriel worked at Boots in town while also being part of the National Association of Training Corps for Girls.
In 1949, Muriel married David Wheeler, a farm manager at T Baddiley & Sons. The couple had six children, two boys and four girls.
Some of them continue to live in the local area.
Muriel and David owned a house on Blyth Road, where Muriel raised her children and volunteered for the Save The Children Fund for 42 years.
She was also a member of the National Women's Register.
After retiring, the couple lived on a narrow boat for five years before settling in Carlton, Lindrick.
Muriel is a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She enjoys reading and visiting national trust gardens.
Despite living counties apart, the family regularly meet up and spend quality time together.
Tillie said: “To see five generations together was so special, a line of women spanning almost 97 years.
“It is a privilege I’m able to introduce my baby girl to the generations before me and still all be here and healthy.
“Hearing stories of birth and motherhood from my Mum, Nanny and Great NanNan just shows how things have changed over the years but to think all those changes have been during my Great NanNan’s lifetime is remarkable.”