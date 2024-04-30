'Special' moment as five generations meet in Worksop for a family photo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tillie Foy, who is 26 years old, recently took her 13-week-old daughter, Elodie Bragg, to visit her family in their hometown of Worksop.

She met up with her mother, Amy Robinson, who is 52 years old, her nanny, Susan Wheeler, who is 72 years old, and her great grandmother, Muriel Wheeler, who is 96 years old. Muriel Wheeler, formerly known as Muriel Richards, was born on August 6, 1927 to Phyllis and Edwin (Ted) Richards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ted Richards worked as a rating and valuation officer at Worksop Town Hall.

Tillie Foy, 26, Susan Wheeler, 72, Amy Robinson, 52, Muriel Wheeler, 96, with Elodie Bragg, 13 weeks.

Muriel attended Miss Houghton's Private School in Worksop from the age of five until she was 15.

During her teenage years, she was crowned as Miss Worksop and Miss Young Farmer.

When the war broke out, Muriel worked at Boots in town while also being part of the National Association of Training Corps for Girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1949, Muriel married David Wheeler, a farm manager at T Baddiley & Sons. The couple had six children, two boys and four girls.

Some of them continue to live in the local area.

Muriel and David owned a house on Blyth Road, where Muriel raised her children and volunteered for the Save The Children Fund for 42 years.

She was also a member of the National Women's Register.

After retiring, the couple lived on a narrow boat for five years before settling in Carlton, Lindrick.

Muriel is a proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

She enjoys reading and visiting national trust gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite living counties apart, the family regularly meet up and spend quality time together.

Tillie said: “To see five generations together was so special, a line of women spanning almost 97 years.

“It is a privilege I’m able to introduce my baby girl to the generations before me and still all be here and healthy.