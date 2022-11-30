To mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, a special commemorative medal has been awarded to serving frontline members of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and the Armed Forces.

And Toby Dennis, Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire, has nows presented the medals to members of LNAA crew, which included doctors, paramedics and pilots, all who provide advanced care to the people of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire involved in life-threatening incidents every day.

Advertisement

Mr Dennis said: “It has been wonderful to award the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals to such a dedicated team.

Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance crew have received Platinum Jubilee medals

“The recipients are a rare and wholly deserving type of person.

“These medals are especially well deserved following the extraordinary resilience and courage of all the crew in treating countless patients during the pandemic.”

Advertisement

The medal follows a long history of awarding medals to mark Royal Jubilees, with the first one awarded to mark the 50th anniversary of Queen Victoria’s reign in 1887.

Advertisement

Llewis Ingamells, LNAA chief pilot, said: “It was an honour to receive the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medal; celebrating our achievements as a crew and commemorating this special occasion.”

Karen Jobling, LNAA chief executive officer, said: “We are so happy to see our amazing doctors, paramedics and pilots included in the Queens Platinum Jubilee medals distribution, and thankful to the Lord Lieutenant, who is also our patron, for awarding the medals.

Advertisement

"Day after day, all our crew members serve our communities, treating patients in extreme life-threatening emergencies, 24/7.”

LNAA receives no regular government funding and needs to raise £8 million per year so it can deliver its life-saving service every hour of the day.

Advertisement