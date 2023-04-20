News you can trust since 1895
Special Coronation activities launched for younger visitors to Bassetlaw market

Retford’s Big Market programme took its first steps to marking the upcoming King’s Coronation this past weekend with a special flag decorating attraction.

By Andy. Done-Johnson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:29 BST

The event, arranged by Retford Business Forum, in partnership with North Notts BID and Bassetlaw District Council, allowed young visitors to place a handprint on a uniquely crafted Union Flag, which is set to be showcased at the town’s Coronation Celebration, held at Retford Town Hall on Sunday 7 May.

This month’s Big Market Day, which runs in the market square on the third Saturday of every month, also played host to its popular Farmers and Craft Market. Crowds flocked to queue for the Farmers Market from 8.30am, with newcomer to the market – Death by Fudge – proving a particular hit with guests, alongside a range of vendors selling porridge oats, cheese, various meats, bread, pies, and cakes.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Retford’s Big Market Day is designed to offer something for everyone, and forms part of our plan to support local business and drive footfall to key areas of Bassetlaw.

“We now look forward to the King’s Coronation next month, which will be an opportunity to bring our local communities together for this momentous occasion.”

The next Retford Big Market Day will be on Saturday 20 May, with a hula hoop course announced as part of a host of activities on offer for families to enjoy.

For more information, visit https://www.bassetlaw.gov.uk/sport-leisure-and-culture/markets/retford-market/.

Always a popular stall at the monthly market

1. Death by Fudge

Always a popular stall at the monthly market

Youngsters enjoying Coronation activities at the market

2. Coronation fun

Youngsters enjoying Coronation activities at the market

One of the market stalls

3. Something for everyone

One of the market stalls

There's plenty of choice

4. Lots to choose from

There's plenty of choice

