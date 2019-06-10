Special act of remembrance held in Worksop to mark 75th anniversary of D-Day

Tributes were paid at a special act of remembrance to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

On Thursday, June 6, community leaders, organisations and individuals gathered in the Memorial Gardens in Worksop to pay tribute to the sacrifices made 75 years ago.

The act of remembrace was led by Worksop Branch of Royal British Legion Chaplain Rev Geoffrey Clarke.

At the event wreaths were laid by Bassetlaw District Council chairman Coun Deborah Merryweather, Bassetlaw District Council leader Coun Simon Greaves, Coun Alan Rhodes, Charter mayor of Worksop, Coun Madelaine Richardson, Coun Sybil Fielding, Graham Holland from Royal Air Force Association and Grant Cullen from the Western Front Association.

Ray Fielding, secretary of Worksop RBL, said: “There have been some very large and high-profile events to commemorate all those involved in the D Day landings and it is important to recognise everyone involved.

"Here in Worksop we remembered the 4,000 plus who died on June 6, 1944. I am delighted that the chairman of Bassetlaw District Council has been able to represent all residents in Bassetlaw in paying tribute not just to the fallen but to everyone involved in Operation Overlord.”

Coun Simon Greaves said: “We all have a duty to remember all those who fought for the freedom we enjoy today, we owe everyone involved in the great enterprise of Operation Overlord the greatest debt of gratitude.”

