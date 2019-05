The exercise was designed to allow crews to practice their breathing apparatus drills as well as salvaging of high-value assets from the basement of a historical building...

Southwell Workhouse is run by the National Trust. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Crews arrive at Southwell Workhouse. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Crews at the Workhouse. jpimedia Buy a Photo

On arrival, crews found two members of staff unaccounted for... jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more