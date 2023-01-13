The artist for the demonstration is Stephen Coates and his subject will be Line and Wash Street Scene.

Non-members are welcome to attend with an admission fee of £4. Refreshments will be available at the interval.

Advertisement

Anyone wishing to join the society can pop along and have a look round and chat to members. You’ll be made very welcome.

Non-members are welcome to attend with an admission fee of £4. Refreshments will be available at the interval.

The society meets every Monday from 10am to 3pm at the cricket club.

For more stories from our website click here

Advertisement

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

Advertisement

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

Advertisement

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.