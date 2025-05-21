‘Smoke inhalation’ killed Retford dad and daughter in caravan blaze
Lee Baker, 48, and his daughter Esme Baker, 10, from Retford, tragically died at Golden Beach Holiday Park on April 5.
In a tribute following the tragedy, their family said Lee and Esme had been “excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together”.
Coroner Paul Smith opened the inquests into their deaths at Lincolnshire Coroner's Court and adjourned them until October 5.
According to the BBC, Mr Smith confirmed that post-mortem examinations were conducted on April 11, which determined that the cause of both deaths was ‘inhalation of the products of combustion’.
Last month, Lincolnshire Police released findings from their colleagues at Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, stating that the cause of the fire was classified as ‘accidental’.