‘Smoke inhalation’ killed Retford dad and daughter in caravan blaze

By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st May 2025, 10:55 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 10:55 BST
A father and his daughter who died in a caravan fire at a park in Ingoldmells were killed by smoke inhalation, an inquest heard.

Lee Baker, 48, and his daughter Esme Baker, 10, from Retford, tragically died at Golden Beach Holiday Park on April 5.

In a tribute following the tragedy, their family said Lee and Esme had been “excited to be spending the first weekend of the holidays together”.

Coroner Paul Smith opened the inquests into their deaths at Lincolnshire Coroner's Court and adjourned them until October 5.

Retford's Lee and Esme Baker both died in a caravan fire.placeholder image
Retford's Lee and Esme Baker both died in a caravan fire.

According to the BBC, Mr Smith confirmed that post-mortem examinations were conducted on April 11, which determined that the cause of both deaths was ‘inhalation of the products of combustion’.

Last month, Lincolnshire Police released findings from their colleagues at Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue, stating that the cause of the fire was classified as ‘accidental’.

