'Smoke alarms save lives' - fire service message after Worksop blaze

Fire crews are stressing the importance of having a working smoke alarm after a blaze in Worksop this morning.
Crews from Worksop and Edwinstowe attended a third floor flat fire on Sandhill Street at around 3.13am.
One person - who had been alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm - was rescued from the property by firefighters using a 13.5 metre ladder.
A hose reel jet and ventilation fan were used to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.
Posting on Facebook, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It just goes to show what difference a working smoke alarm can make - they save lives!
"Crews will be out in the area today giving fire safety advice and offering free Safe and Well visits."