'Smoke alarms save lives' - fire service message after Worksop blaze

Fire crews are stressing the importance of having a working smoke alarm after a blaze in Worksop this morning.

Crews from Worksop and Edwinstowe attended a third floor flat fire on Sandhill Street at around 3.13am.

The occupant of the flat was alerted to the blaze by the smoke alarm

One person - who had been alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm - was rescued from the property by firefighters using a 13.5 metre ladder.

A hose reel jet and ventilation fan were used to extinguish the fire and clear the smoke.

Posting on Facebook, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "It just goes to show what difference a working smoke alarm can make - they save lives!

"Crews will be out in the area today giving fire safety advice and offering free Safe and Well visits."