Small schools need to share bus costs and staff to avoid closures, council says

Smaller Nottinghamshire schools will be asked to share resources including bus costs and staff to save money.

Educational trip costs could also be shared across schools under a new county council strategy designed to prevent village schools from closing.

There are 70 schools in Nottinghamshire with 150 pupils or fewer, mainly in the rural parts of Bassetlaw and Newark & Sherwood. Some are seeing pupil numbers decline.

Things being considered include informal partnerships, a federation governing several schools or joining an academy trust.

Smaller Nottinghamshire schools will be asked to share resources including bus costs and staff to save money (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Nottinghamshire County Councillors say they don’t want “the heart of the community” to be lost if village schools end up closing because of costs.

The strategy was approved at a council Cabinet meeting on Thursday, September 19. Reports on the issue do not detail how many small Nottinghamshire schools are facing financial problems, or outline any figures.

Coun Sam Smith (Con), cabinet member for education and Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), said the council was doing all it can to support schools with fewer pupils.

“All schools are facing a declining birth rate, and this is affecting the budgets of small schools as funding is set per pupil,” he said after the meeting.

“We are encouraging governing bodies to think of other options, such as working with other local schools and forming a collaboration.

“This lets them cut back on spending – they don’t need to book five buses for sports games, just one.

“A school business manager in every school may not be affordable, but there could be one across five schools.

“Nottinghamshire County Council don’t want to see small rural schools closing. They’re often family’s first choice – over 700 applied last year- and I’m committed to them remaining sustainable.”

Schools will be encouraged to look into any options that would be suitable for them.

Coun Chris Barnfather (Con) told the meeting village schools were often “the heart of the community.”

“Many villages have already lost their shops, pubs and churches. If you take away the schools, that community spirit is lost,” he said.

“A local school is better than being conveyed 40 minutes to a large academy – bigger isn’t always beautiful.”

Coun Keith Girling (Con) warned: “There is a real possibility of small schools closing which aren’t sustainable, but this will help those schools survive.”

The strategy says that smaller schools often had difficulty catering to special educational needs and keeping a leadership team in place.

Of the schools with 150 or less pupils, 24 are in Bassetlaw and 17 in Newark and Sherwood.