Small crime rise decreased by big boost in outcomes in Newark and Sherwood

A new year has been marked with a new set of policing priorities in Newark and Sherwood.

That’s after a 12-month period where crime went up slightly in the area – but so too did good results after offences were reported.

Police action led to a suspect being arrested, charged, or sanctioned some other way in 14 per cent of cases during the last calendar year.

That meant Newark and Sherwood officers achieved one of the best positive outcome rates in the county, at a time when overall crime in the area rose by one per cent.

Two areas with particularly steep rises in action being taken, compared to a year earlier, were drug offending and shoplifting, with good results achieved in 67 per cent and 24 per cent of these incidents respectively.

Newark and Sherwood’s district commander is aiming to maintain that momentum into 2025, after both crime types were selected among the new policing priorities for the area.

As part of this, there will be a greater focus on stopping retail crime and drug dealing in Newark over the next three months, while shoplifters will be targeted in Ollerton and Blidworth.

Inspector Charlotte Ellam said: “During the final weeks of the year, we did see a spike in reports of shops in Newark being targeted, either by thieves during opening hours or businesses being burgled.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the wake of these incidents, while a lot of work is ongoing to investigate each of these reports, and this will now be increased further as one of our priority policing areas.

“In the last month, 23 of the 33 shop thefts reported in Sherwood happened in Blidworth or Ollerton, so that’s why we’ve chosen to focus on this area further.

“As well as the obvious problems it brings, we also know from our experience the impact the drugs trade can have on businesses by leading to an acquisitive crime taking place, so we’re naturally determined to do whatever we can to stop anyone dealing drugs on our streets too.

“While it was pleasing to see us achieve so many positive outcomes after responding to reports of this nature, it’s important we don’t let up, but instead continue applying the pressure on criminals.”

Despite the positive outcomes rate going up, Newark and Sherwood did see reports of shoplifting and burglary increase by 21 per cent and nine per cent respectively, although drug offences dropped by 20 per cent.

The last year also saw reports of antisocial behaviour (ASB) – a longtime policing priority for Newark in particular – reduce by 14 per cent, following a sustained amount of police work and teaming up with Newark and Sherwood District Council.

That includes the last three months, where there was a concerted focus to reduce ASB in Bridge Ward and Newark town centre, with patrols stepped up, numerous arrests made, and closure orders and civil injunctions secured, with the help of the council.

Despite stepping ASB down as one of the district’s policing priorities for the first time in a long time, Inspector Ellam reassured residents that her neighbourhood team would carry on the good work they were doing to target and deter offenders.

She said: “Switching up the Newark and Sherwood priority areas doesn’t mean we will suddenly be letting our guard down and not focusing on stopping antisocial behaviour, as that is impossible.

“So much work, both by ourselves and our partners like the council, goes on every day to target this area, because we know it’s what the public wants us to do, and that focus will never change.

“While the last 12 months have been positive in the main, we have of course experienced some challenges, as we always will, but my promise is our officers will continue doing everything in their power to try and stop crime and make this district a safer place.”