Skills and skin: Top five-star rated tattoo parlours in the Worksop and Retford area

If that's the case, these five-star tattoo parlours in the Worksop and Retford area have got you covered.
The following parlours received a five-star rating based on over five reviews on Google.
1. Top tattoo parlours
Top tattoo parlours in the Worksop area. (generic image: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Devotion Ink
Devotion Ink, at Unit 1, Priory Shopping Centre, Worksop, is a popular parlour with over 20 reviews and a 5-star rating on Google. Call 07577 715141 for bookings and inquiries. Photo: Devotion Ink
3. Seven Deadly Sins
Seven Deadly Sins, located at 1a Potter Street, Worksop, has over 40 reviews and boasts a 5-star rating on Google. For bookings and inquiries, call 07840 774711. Photo: Seven Deadly Sins-Art Worksop
4. Sacred Ink Tattoo Studio
Sacred Ink Tattoo Studio, located on Newcastle Ave in Worksop, has received a five-star rating on Google reviews. For more information, visit: www.instagram.com/sacredinktattoostudio24/ Photo: Sacred Ink Tattoo Studio
