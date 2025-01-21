Skills and skin: Top five-star rated tattoo parlours in the Worksop and Retford area

By Phoebe Cox
Published 21st Jan 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 22nd Jan 2025, 11:57 BST
Are you planning to get a tattoo in 2025?

If that's the case, these five-star tattoo parlours in the Worksop and Retford area have got you covered.

The following parlours received a five-star rating based on over five reviews on Google.

Top tattoo parlours in the Worksop area. (generic image: Adobe Stock)

1. Top tattoo parlours

Top tattoo parlours in the Worksop area. (generic image: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock

Photo Sales
Devotion Ink, at Unit 1, Priory Shopping Centre, Worksop, is a popular parlour with over 20 reviews and a 5-star rating on Google. Call 07577 715141 for bookings and inquiries.

2. Devotion Ink

Devotion Ink, at Unit 1, Priory Shopping Centre, Worksop, is a popular parlour with over 20 reviews and a 5-star rating on Google. Call 07577 715141 for bookings and inquiries. Photo: Devotion Ink

Photo Sales
Seven Deadly Sins, located at 1a Potter Street, Worksop, has over 40 reviews and boasts a 5-star rating on Google. For bookings and inquiries, call 07840 774711.

3. Seven Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins, located at 1a Potter Street, Worksop, has over 40 reviews and boasts a 5-star rating on Google. For bookings and inquiries, call 07840 774711. Photo: Seven Deadly Sins-Art Worksop

Photo Sales
Sacred Ink Tattoo Studio, located on Newcastle Ave in Worksop, has received a five-star rating on Google reviews. For more information, visit: www.instagram.com/sacredinktattoostudio24/

4. Sacred Ink Tattoo Studio

Sacred Ink Tattoo Studio, located on Newcastle Ave in Worksop, has received a five-star rating on Google reviews. For more information, visit: www.instagram.com/sacredinktattoostudio24/ Photo: Sacred Ink Tattoo Studio

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RetfordWorksopGoogle
News you can trust since 1895
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice