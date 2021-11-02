Sam Fisher, a hugely popular Worksop teacher who was a massive Sheffield Wednesday fan, passed away in tragic circumstances in Australia, where he had been working, on Saturday, October 16.

His friends Down Under have set up a fundraising page to pay for the 29-year-old’s body to be returned home so his family in Worksop can give him the send-off he deserves.

More than £15,000 has already been donated but they want to raise more to ensure everything is taken care of for Sam’s family.

A St Joseph's Rockware Worksop football match has raised more than £300 to boost a fundraising campaign to return the body of Sam Fisher who died tragically in Australia back home to his family.

Many of Sam’s friends played in the 2-0 against Newark Town FC over the weekend and sported Sam ‘Sponge’ Fisher tribute T-Shirts.

SJR Worksop boss Andrew Guest said: “The match was one of the biggest results in the clubs history infront of the second highest attendance ever defeating league favourites Newark Town FC.

"Thanks to the 122 that attended, I think we’re looking at over £300 raised to go towards the Sam Fisher fundraising campaign.”

Sophie Welton, a close friend of Sam’s in Australia, who set up the appeal said Sam had been in Australia for nearly two years on a working visa, having previously taught in China and at Prospect Hill Junior School in Worksop.

“Sam loved life but then lockdown hit and I think it touched quite a few people and people started to struggle,” she said.

“He unfortunately suffered mental health issues, which had a major effect on his health and well-being.

"If you are struggling please speak to somebody and raise your concerns.”

To donate to the fundraising appeal, click here.