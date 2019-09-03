Six-year-old Worksop girl in running to become artist of the year

Could a six-year-old Worksop girl win the public’s heart with her drawing?

Well it is all down to you to decide as the tot’s drawing goes before a public vote to decide if she is crowned young artist of the year.

Ellie Stanton, has already been crowned as the finalist for the East Midlands region in the BIC KIDS Young Artist Award.

After receiving nearly 1,500 entries from five to 11 year olds across the UK and Republic of Ireland for this year’s campaign, Ellie impressed the judges with her playful animal scene.

Ellie’s entry will now be published on a large billboard and posters across the region and put forward for a public vote against the other regional finalists.

Phil Corbett, an illustrator based in Brighton, sat on the judging panel for this year’s campaign.

Speaking about Ellie’s drawing he said: “We are delighted to crown Ellie as our regional finalist for East Midlands.

“This cheerful composition of boldly coloured animals is really dynamic.

“There’s a sense of movement in the poses of the creatures which is emphasised by the colours and pen strokes.

“We were wowed by the quality of her submission and we hope that becoming a regional winner encourages Ellie to continue developing her natural talent and technical ability.

“We hope the people of East Midlands get behind Ellie and cast their vote for this talented young artist on the BIC KIDS Young Artist Award website.”

Worksop residents are being urged to vote for Ellie as the public will then decide who wins the overall prize of having their artwork published on billboards nationwide.

The winner will also get to enjoy a creative art party with BIC along with ten of their friends.

BIC has been making stationery, lighters, and shavers for more than 70 years.

And, its products are sold over 160 countries.

To vote for Ellie’s drawing visit www.bickids.co.uk/youngartist

Voting closes on Sunday, September 8.