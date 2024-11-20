Six restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay
2. The Kilton Inn
Kilton Inn on Kilton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on November 1. Photo: Google
3. 5 Savours
5 Savours on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on November 4. Photo: Google
4. Angel Inn
Angel Inn on Dame Lane, Misson, was rated five out of five on October 18 Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.