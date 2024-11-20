Six restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Nov 2024, 15:06 GMT
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

Kilton Inn on Kilton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on November 1.

5 Savours on Newcastle Avenue, Worksop, was rated five out of five on November 4.

Angel Inn on Dame Lane, Misson, was rated five out of five on October 18

