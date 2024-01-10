January can be a real drag, can’t it? But fear not because we have the perfect antidote with a list of things to do and places to go this weekend.

The weather is likely to be cold, and we know there’s a worrying outbreak of Covid/flu-type illnesses doing the rounds.

But there is still plenty going on in the Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and wider Nottinghamshire area over the next few days – and we have 13 ideas for you to get out and about.

Retford’s Majestic Theatre brings you the hilarious hit show, ‘Vampires Rock – Ghost Train’, while Mansfield’s Palace Theatre launches a new panto.

There’s a winter wedding fair at Cuckney and a careers fair in Mansfield, while venues such as Thoresby Park and Bilsthorpe Heritage Museum are keen to welcome visitors.

The Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre at Edwinstowe is a hive of activity, with a guided walk to identify trees in the winter, a watercolour painting workshop and a tour revealing all about Robin Hood and medieval life.

Those seeking an adrenaline rush can swing with the high ropes at the Go Ape centre at Sherwood Pines or hit the track for some indoor karting at Huthwaite.

And those seeking more gentler pursuits should head towards Retford, where they can take in an art exhibition at the Bassetlaw Museum or sample a spectacular work of art at St Peter’s Church in Clayworth.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website for opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . 'Vampires Rock' show lights up the Majestic Recording artiste and producer Steve Steinman's hilarious hit show, 'Vampires Rock -- Ghost Train', is now in its 21st year. So brace yourself for an unforgettable experience when it lights up the Majestic Theatre in Retford next Thursday (January 18).Steinman himself ignites the stage with his magnetic presence, while Lorraine Crosby, known for her duet with Meat Loaf in 'I Would Do Anything For Love', stars as the Vampire Queen. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Identify trees when not in leaf Learn how to identify trees when they are not in leaf in a special guided winter walk from the Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe this Saturday (10.30 am to 12.30 pm). Experts will show you the key characteristics, which are often hidden, to look for, and you can learn about a variety of tree species within the historic forest Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Marvel at spectacular work of art in village church The historic village church of St Peter's at Clayworth, north of Retford, is home to the largest single work of art in the east of England. Marvel at the spectacular Traquair Murals, created by Scottish artist :Phoebe Anna Traquair (1852 to 1936), which cover all four walls of the chancel. What's more, St Peter's, a grade II listed building, is recognised as one of Nottinghamshire's finest churches, with architectural heritage dating back to the 12th century. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Swing with the high ropes at Go Ape A new year means a new opportunity to swing with the high ropes and fly with the zip wires at the Go Ape adventure centre at Sherwood Pines. Test your mental grit and physical boundaries on the various, demanding treetop challenges. With experiences suitable for all ages, you can also bounce off the nets in a playtime wonderland or jump on board an all-terrain, electric segway to explore the forest. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales