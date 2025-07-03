“Show your Pride” as popular Worksop event returns this July

Residents are encouraged to ‘show their pride’ as Saturday, July 12, marks the eighth Pride event in Worksop.

This annual event has significantly expanded over the years, becoming the largest event in Worksop’s annual calendar.

It attracts not only thousands of locals but also many visitors from across the country.

The free to enter event includes free entertainment, children’s rides and activities, face painting, and glitter tattoos.

Worksop Pride 2024.

Additionally, there will be a market area, food stalls, a drinking area, and two live entertainment stages.

This incredible and inclusive event is made possible by the passion and vision of the organiser, Crystal Lucas.

Having grown up in Worksop, Crystal has been dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming LGBTQ+ space for the community since the first event in 2016.

Crystal said: “We shouldn't need Pride events, but we do.

“Inclusion at these events is essential, and now, more than ever, that has to be our goal.

“Pride is a celebration of how far we’ve come, but it also brings attention to the challenges the LGBT+ community faces every day.”

Event rundown 2025

The day will start at Worksop Train Station at 11am, where everyone is invited to gather and wear bright colours to ‘show your pride’.

Carlton Road will be phased closed as the parade makes its way toward the town centre, aiming for a full ‘rainbow effect’.

The parade will join the main stage at 12pm, where the entertainment begins with the return of Vivian Twist, who will be hosting this year’s main stage event.

The line-up features the very best in live entertainment: Esmé Lucas will kick off the proceedings, followed by Rocketman Andy Crosbie performing as Elton John and the local vocal drag sensation Ken Lambert.

Ready to rock the party, dance school royalty, ‘Zebra Studios’ will be present, along with two powerhouse vocalists: ‘The Voice’ finalist Lareena Mitchell and Lauren Faye-Moss with her ‘Haus of Gaga’.

Following them is the Queen of the Universe season one winner, ‘Played by Viola’.

Closing the event will be the award-winning tribute band, ‘Abba Revival’.

But the entertainment does not stop there. Due to its huge success, there will be a second stage.

From 12.20pm, visitors can catch the host Emma Maezin on the Rainbow Stage, featuring Eurovision sensation and local talent Kian Butler.

Making his Worksop Pride debut is the local performer ‘Jumping Joe’, alongside the returning pop princess Rachel Lauren, and new talents Tyra Misu and Rebecca Davis.

Gaurav will return with his unique vocals, and headlining this year’s Rainbow Stage will be Gilly Bee.

The afterparty is a ticketed event organised by TIG Events. Please visit their website for more information at www.tigevents.co.uk.