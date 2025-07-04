Shocking footage shows Notts PCSO dragged down road by woman in Porsche

Shocking footage shows the moment a woman driving an electric Porsche dragged a Nottinghamshire PCSO down the road as he tried to question her passenger.

Lorna Thompson, 58, was behind the wheel of the car on May 12, last year, when she was spotted by a police patrol.

A PCSO and his partner pulled up just before 9pm and they got out of their marked car to speak to a young man on suspicion of anti-social behaviour.

The man sat down in the back seat of Thompson's Porsche and refused to speak to the officer and tried to shut the door.

Thompson briefly spoke with the PCSOs before ordering the man in the back seat to “close the door”.

Bodycam footage then shows the PCSO - who didn’t hear the electric car starting - holding onto the bodywork as Thompson drove off.

The officer was dragged several feet before tumbling onto the road and hitting his shoulder, head, and knee.

Thompson, of Woodborough, Notts, was arrested hours later and admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 30, where she was handed a four-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Speaking afterwards, the PCSO, who had been in the job for less than a year, said the incident had “changed my life”.

He said: “I don’t go to work to get assaulted. I’ve only ever wanted to help people but this has changed my life and still affects me to this day.

“As a PCSO, we get abuse for doing our job but this has never stopped me from taking pride in what I do.

“I’d been verbally assaulted before, but never physically hurt until that night.

“There were many times when I thought I should quit my job as a PCSO and work in a shop due to fear of being assaulted again.

“It’s taken me a while to gain the confidence to go to jobs by myself and I’m always wary now.

“I also now suffer with constant pain in my shoulder and have had to have physio to help me manage but the mental effects, I don’t think they’ll ever leave me fully.

“If Thompson didn’t drive off while I was speaking to the man, none of this would have ever happened.

“I wouldn’t have been injured, have to live with the constant fear of being assaulted, or suffer with my mental health.

“Underneath my uniform, I am human like everyone else and should be treated as such.”