Shock as Grade II-listed Bassetlaw restaurant announces immediate closure
Bosses at The Mucky Duck in Drakeholes have called time on the restaurant which first opened during the Covid pandemic.
In a brief post on Facebook, a restaurant spokesperson said: “Dear valued customers, it is with deep regrets that The Mucky Duck will be closing its doors indefinitely.
"At this time, there will be no plans for reopening.
"We would like to thank everyone that has stuck by us through this journey, thank you for all your support and understanding.”
The restaurant, situated in Eel Pool Road near Mattersey sits on the edge of the Chesterfield Canal.
In 2023, it was forced to close for several months after raiders caused £250,000 worth of damage when a stolen telehandler was repeatedly rammed into the Grade II listed building.
The late 18th century inn was rebuilt in 1771 and served passing traffic under the name The White Swan.
