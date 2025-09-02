Shireoaks care provider praises team effort after 'good' CQC inspection

A Shireoaks care provider has been rated ‘good’ in all areas following its latest inspection by Government watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And management said it was all down to great team effort from the staff.

Hallam24 Bassetlaw, based at The Point on Coach Road, was rated ‘good’ in the categories of Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive and Well-led, leading to the overall ‘good’ rating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Bailey, general manager at the home, said: “We’re very, very happy and it’s so well deserved by the team who have worked so hard.

Hallam24 in Shireoaks has been rated 'good' following it's latest CQC inspection. Photo: Other

"It’s a real boost for everyone here.”

In their report, inspectors said: “People received safe care from a small team of consistent staff members who knew them well.

"Where people were supported with medicines, this was done safely and records, such as medicine administration records, accurately reflected the support people received.

"Care plans were person centred and detailed how people wished to be supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where people needed support with specific conditions and/or equipment, care plans contained clear guidance for staff on how to support people and actions to be taken in the event of an emergency.

"Staff were recruited safely and received comprehensive training and development to support them within their role.

"Practical training such as medicines and manual handing were done in house by qualified staff members enabling the provider to refresh this training as needed, this included when new risks had been identified or when people needed new equipment.

"This ensured people received safe and effective care consistently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Audits and quality monitoring processes implemented by the registered manager were effective at identifying issues, actions plans had been developed and where needed lessons learned had been shared with staff.

"People and their relatives consistently told us they received safe care from staff.

"People praised the kindness and compassion of the staff who visited their homes.

"People were regularly asked for their feedback as part of ongoing care plan reviews as well as through methods such as annual questionnaires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most people we spoke with said the provider was easy to contact and they were able to raise concerns and give feedback as needed.

"Where people had done this, they told us they had received a response from the management team to their satisfaction.”