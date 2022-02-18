Danielle Bacon caught Covid-19 in July 2020. It started with a number of symptoms, including a temperature, a headache, sickness, heart palpitations and shortness of breath and over the next three weeks she was in and out of hospital undergoing scans for potential blood clots.

After the initial virus passed, Danielle continued to feel unwell on and off for a number of weeks, so she decided to speak to her GP.

She said: “After about three weeks of feeling like I was dying, I felt like I was starting to get better and had almost recovered. Another week or so later and I started feeling really unwell again. After many visits to doctors in the following weeks, I spoke to one specific doctor who suggested it could be long covid.

Danielle Bacon, of West Bridgford, describes how her life has been turned upside down since catching Covid.

“Throughout the past 18 months, I have had a whole whirlwind of symptoms. I feel like it has pretty much ruined my life, controlled it and changed it for the worse. I feel isolated, frustrated, anxious and scared to leave my house in case I get it again.

“I was a very independent person and it has been so hard knowing that I have had to rely on other people when I desperately want to do my own thing, work hard, travel and exercise. I am frightened for the future and I am becoming hopeless that I may never recover.”

Some of the symptoms Danielle has experienced include a racing heartbeat, chest tightness, a cough, headaches, shooting pain in her head and back of eyes, hot and cold flushes, shaking, muscle weakness and aching, disorientation, brain fog, nausea, severe fatigue, loss of appetite, anxiety, visual disturbances, sinus issues, hair loss, shortness of breath, dizziness, pins and needles, issues sleeping, vivid dreams and nightmares and tinnitus.

After many GP visits and blood tests, Danielle was referred to the Post Covid Syndrome Assessment Clinic – these clinics help patients who are experiencing multiple new and ongoing symptoms at 12 weeks or more after a Covid-19 infection. A team of clinicians assess patient’s symptoms, refer onto appropriate treatment services and plan on-going care.

Danielle used to be so active prior to catching Covid, but now suffers with a range of problems including severe fatigue due to the effects of Long covid.

James Huguenin, team leader at the Post Covid Syndrome Assessment Clinic, said: “Covid can affect people in many ways, with patients often reporting multiple symptoms after having had the infection.

“The Post Covid Service in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire has triaged and processed more than 600 referrals since April 2021 and we are seeing people of all ages need the service from 21 to 60-years-old.”

The public can book a Covid-19 vaccine through 119 or by visiting the NHS website. Or they can walk into their nearest walk-in venue.

