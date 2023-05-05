The team at Go Outdoors have analysed yearly visits, Tripadvisor reviews, Instagram hashtags, Tiktok views and Google search volume for more than 50 of the most visited free attractions in the UK to reveal the UK’s top cost-effective activities for 2023.

In 2021, Sherwood Pines received more than 705,007 visitors, the fifth most in the UK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sherwood Pines is the seventh most Googled free attraction in the UK

During your visit you can explore the many activity trails, play areas and mountain biking trails Sherwood Pines has to offer.