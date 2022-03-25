The Sonic Emerald Hunt will take over the treetop adventure at Go Ape Sherwood Pines between March 28 and April 24.

The Emerald Hunt will focus on finding Sonic’s hidden emeralds throughout the course and, once completed, explorers will be given a bespoke Sonic certificate with a chance to win exclusive prizes, plus have a picture taken with a Sonic selfie board.

From the filmmakers behind hit movies The Fast and the Furious and Deadpool, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, and Jim Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, with Idris Elba as the voice of Knuckles, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey as the voice of Tails.