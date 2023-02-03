In a bid to inspire their customers to try out more off-road cycling, Jorvik Tricycles looked at Google search volumes for forests up and down the UK to determine which forest was the most popular.

The research revealed that with 43,000 average monthly Google searches, Sherwood Forest is the UK's second favourite forest.

Sherwood Forest isn't only known for its beautiful scenery, variety of wildlife and ancient oaks but also for being the legendary home of Robin Hood.

Sherwood Forest

The popular forest has several walking and dedicated cycle routes for all abilities to enjoy, with the most famous being the Robin Hood Way.

The Robin Hood Way is a long-distance route, over 100 miles, that takes walkers and cyclists through areas associated with the legend of Robin Hood.

Where else made it into the top spots? Here are the full results:

1. New Forest, Hampshire, 102,000 average monthly Google searches;

2. Sherwood Forest;

3=. Delamere Forest, Cheshire,38,000;

3=. Epping Forest, Essex, 38,000;

5. Cannock Forest, Staffordshire, 24,000;

6=. Ashdown Forest, East Sussex, 22,000;

6=. Kielder Forest, Northumberland, 22,000;