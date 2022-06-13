Sherwood Forest comes to life with an exciting photography competition

Marketing Nottingham and Visit Nottinghamshire have teamed-up with the Miner2Major Project and award-winning landscape photographer Tracey Whitefoot to deliver the photography competition.

It will give both visitors and locals an opportunity to be featured in Marketing Nottingham’s place marketing toolkit https://marketingnottingham.uk/nottingham-toolkit/ and a chance for their images to be used in promotional campaigns for Nottinghamshire.

It will also give photographers a chance to test their skills and win exciting prizes including a one-to-one workshop with Tracey Whitefoot, with a chance to be featured in an online photography exhibition. The top photographs in each category’s age group will also scoop a sweet treat from Doughnotts.

Woodland Light by Tracey Lightfoot

Marketing and communications manager for Marketing Nottingham, Kinga Kapias said: “Having somewhere like Sherwood Forest is a huge asset to Nottinghamshire so it’s important that we celebrate its past, as well as enhancing everything that makes it such a fantastic place to live and visit, that’s why the Miner2Major project is vital and why we’re keen to support it.

“Successful photographs will enrich Marketing Nottingham’s place marketing image library and will become part of Nottinghamshire’s story. We can’t wait to see Sherwood Forest through the eyes of residents and visitors.”

Scheme Manager for Miner2Major Steve Little commented: “The legendary Sherwood Forest is famous world-wide and is home to some of Nottinghamshire’s finest historic places, buildings and natural habitats, and thanks to National Lottery players, the Miner2Major project is helping to celebrate this rich heritage and we are delighted to be partnering with Visit Nottinghamshire to further that aim.”

Tracey added: “As a photographer I am passionate about the Nottinghamshire landscape and have been capturing it for over 15 years. I’m really looking forward to seeing the images that people submit into the competition, and how they interpret and capture the beauty that Sherwood Forest has to offer.

Literally anyone can enter this competition, whether you have a phone camera or an SLR, anything goes. It’s a striking end result that we’re looking for”.