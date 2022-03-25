Graham Harrison, aged 64, uncovered the treasure in a farmer's field in Rushcliffe, during his first dig after lockdown in July 2020.

The high-carat gold signet ring once belonged to Sir Matthew Jenison who served as High Sheriff of Nottingham between 1683 and 1684.

He was even tasked with looking after the trees of Sherwood Forest - where folklore has it the legendary outlaw hid out with his band of merry men.

The 350-year-old gold ring displays the coat of arms of the Jenison family. A find legendary outlaw Robin Hood would have loved to have made has been unearthed by a metal detectorist – the Sheriff of Nottingham’s gold signet ring.

The ring, which displays the coat of arms of the Jenison family, was sent to be examined by experts from the British Museum who confirmed its authenticity.

It went under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall, Derbyshire on Thursday and sold for £8,500.

Graham, from Lincoln, who has been metal detecting for 10 years, said he had kept the historic relic stored away in a drawer since finding it 20 months ago.

The retired merchant navy engineer officer added: "It was the first big dig after lockdown on a glorious day.

"We were searching two fields. Other detectorists kept finding hammered coins but I'd found nothing.

"Then I suddenly got a signal. I dug up a clod of earth but couldn't see anything. I kept breaking up the clod and, on the last break, a gold ring was shining at me.

"I broke out into a gold dance.

"I knew it was a signet ring and started doing some research. When I found out about the connection to the Sheriff of Nottingham it made me smile.

"There can't be many people who've found anything like that. I'm only selling it because it's been stuck in a drawer.

"I hope it will go to someone who will appreciate its historical value."

The find was described as one the 'legendary outlaw Robin Hood would have loved' by auctioneers who had valued the item at between £6,000-£8,000.

Hansons' consultant valuer Adam Staples said: "The ring has survived in near perfect condition and the front face bears a detailed engraving of the Jenison family arms, two swans separated by a diagonal bend.

"This would have been pressed into melted wax in order to seal the family crest on important letters and documents.

"As a boy I wandered through Sherwood Forest, daydreaming of Robin Hood and his legendary adversary - the Sheriff of Nottingham.

"The ring we are selling is related to a later Sheriff as tales of Robin Hood emerged in English folklore as early as the 13th and 14th centuries.

"Nevertheless, this find still evokes those memories and gives us a glimpse back into Nottinghamshire life during the turbulent times of the 17th century."

Born in 1654, Sir Matthew was knighted in 1683 and acted as a commissioner to examine decaying trees in Sherwood Forest while serving as High Sheriff of Nottingham.

Sir Matthew was elected to parliament as MP for Newark in 1701 but eventually fell foul of the law. He died in Fleet Prison in 1734.

Originally from county Durham, the Nottinghamshire branch of the Jenison family first appeared as aldermen of Newark in 1580.

Thereafter, each generation served as aldermen, and, after the 1626 charter, as mayors.

Adam added: "Though the family business had been in apothecaries, local legend has it that the Jenison’s gleaned great wealth from valuables left in their safekeeping during the Civil War which were never reclaimed.

"This theory was seemingly corroborated when a buried hoard of Civil War silver coins was unearthed from the very same field where the ring was found.

"It's such a pleasure to be involved with the sale of this ring."

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "We had tremendous bidder interest in the Sheriff of Nottingham ring, a phenomenal historical metal detecting find.

"I'm delighted it's achieved a price it richly deserves. It has been sold to a private UK buyer."