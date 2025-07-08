Severn Trent urges caution with water supplies as Yorkshire announces hosepipe ban

Severn Trent is encouraging its customers to be mindful of their water usage following a dry spring and a hot summer.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Severn Trent Water stated that there are currently no plans for a hosepipe ban, but it remains a possibility as temperatures are expected to increase from the second half of next week and keep climbing towards the middle of July.

This comes as Yorkshire Water announced a hosepipe ban and declared a drought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yorkshire Water said “sustained hot weather has driven higher demand for water across the region”, meaning that reservoirs are currently at 56 per cent capacity as opposed to the normal level of 82 per cent.

Yorkshire Water has announced a temporary hosepipe ban, with Severn Trent urging customers to be cautious with water usage across the Nottinghamshire region. Image: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

As such, the company announced it has been forced to bring in a temporary hosepipe ban from Friday, 11 July, to protect reservoir stocks.

Director of water Dave Kaye said Yorkshire Water would lift the restrictions “as soon as we are able”, but warned it may last until winter.

From March to May of this year, Severn Trent Water reported that our region received only 39 percent of its average rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The country experienced the driest March in 60 years, the sunniest April on record, and continued with exceptionally warm and dry weather in May and June.

Doug Clarke, water resources lead at Severn Trent, said: “We are obviously seeing some exceptionally hot weather and it’s absolutely vital that people keep hydrated.

“And while customers can be confident in their water supply, we’re encouraging everyone to be water wise as the high temperatures continue.

“With less rain and record dry weather, there’s of course less water in rivers and reservoirs but there are ways we can all be water wise – and help the environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doug added: “We’ve been working over the last few years to make our network more resilient, including reducing leakage by a record 16 per cent in the last five years.

“But it is important we are all water wise and only use what we need – so there’s always enough to go round.”

Top water-saving tips shared by Severn Trent:

When watering plants, use a watering can rather than a hose. A sprinkler can use as much as 1,000 litres of drinking water in just one hour – more than a family of four would normally use in a whole day.

Leaking toilets, taps or showers could be pushing up your water bills without you knowing. Check these.

Ditch the pressure washer and use a bucket and sponge to wash your car – or get the kids to do it so they can have some fun.

Re-use your paddling pool water when watering your garden plants. A water butt can be used too.

And put a jug of water in the fridge so you can have a nice cool glass when you need it, rather than running the taps.