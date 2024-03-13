The proposed site of the new sewage pumping works on Ashes Park Avenue in Worksop. Photo: Google

The company was making preparations to build a sewage pumping station on Ashes Park Avenue near Worksop.

However, the unexpected work triggered ‘a great deal of concern’ in the community, the area’s county councillor said.

A spokesperson for Severn Trent admitted the preparation works caused more upset than they needed to, and promised to consult better with communities.

The discussion came as Nottinghamshire Council’s planning committee approved the pumping station application on March 13.

Coun Sybil Fielding (Lab), who represents Worksop West at County Hall, said: “I have never known a set-up like this – work started before any consultation.

“They were on site for three days before letters went out to residents, working 7am to 6pm, six days a week.

"It caused a great deal of concern.”

John Nickel, speaking for Severn Trent, told the meeting: “There was an unfortunate failure from the company in carrying out their community consultation.

“This resulted in a simple project becoming more complex and causing more upset than needed.

“Going forward, Severn Trent will work much closer with communities impacted to ensure this won’t happen again.”

He said the water company would meet the county council to smooth future processes.

The application for the pumping station was approved, with all members voting in favour of the plans except Coun Fielding, who abstained.

A planning condition will limit the hours of working.

However, there was criticism over utilities companies’ approach to construction.

Coun Philip Owen (Con) said: “There is unbelievable arrogance at the way they can disrupt lives and highways.

"We need to get tighter control on these schemes where we have the power.

“Too many people’s day-to-day lives are disrupted by this work.

"It is unreasonable to work on Saturdays and Bank Holidays.”

Coun Richard Butler (Con) said he was reassured the pumping station wouldn’t produce bad smells.