Severn's Trent new Community Fund will give millions to community groups and projects

Applications are now open for Severn Trent’s new Community Fund which will give away millions of pounds to community groups and projects over the next five years.

Communities and organisations from across the company’s region can now apply to be in with the opportunity to be awarded funding for their community projects.

The FTSE 100 water and waste business will be donating more than £10 million over the next five years, and has appointed an independent Community Fund Panel made up of its customers to decide where the money goes.

Daisy Powell, Community Fund Manager, said: “We’ve already had a fantastic response and more than 300 people have been in touch to register their interest to the fund, and that’s even before applications were open.

“We really want to hear all about schemes, projects and groups that make a real difference to communities.”

The Fund will be looking to support projects which can demonstrate a clear link to one or more of our three elements of community wellbeing:

·People: Projects that help people to lead a healthier life and gain new skills;

·Place: Ideas that help create better places to live in and use; and

·Environment: Schemes that will help look after the natural environment, give people greater access to that environment or help look after water.

Severn Trent will also be encouraging projects that have a link to water in some way, such as river restoration, flood alleviation or sustainable drainage.

Daisy said: “We really wanted to have our customers’ involvement in helping us shape the Fund, and ultimately be making the decision on which community projects we should financially support.

“We know there are thousands of groups out there that do fantastic work, and we’re really keen to make a real difference to the communities in our patch, so we’d encourage any community groups, projects or anyone with a great idea to get in touch.”

Applications to the Community Fund are welcomed all-year round and capital and revenue projects will be considered.

To apply and to find out more, please visit stwater.co.uk/communityfund.