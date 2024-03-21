Several inadequate schools in Nottinghamshire – as gulf in school standards between rich and poor laid bare

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Liberal Democrats said the Conservatives "have let our children down" after decimating funding to schools across England.

RADAR analysis of Ofsted figures shows a significant disparity between the number of inadequate and outstanding schools in the poorest and richest areas.

In the East Midlands, 41 schools were rated inadequate as of December 31 – including seven in Nottinghamshire.

Of these, nine were based in the 20 per cent most deprived places, while just two were in the wealthiest 20 per cent of areas.

Meanwhile, some 16 per cent of the schools in the wealthiest neighbourhoods were rated outstanding, compared to just seven per cent of those in the most deprived places.

There was a reverse trend for inadequate schools, with 0.5 per cent of the schools in the wealthiest rated as inadequate, compared to three per cent of those in the poorest.

It means an inadequate school in the East Midlands is 5.7 times as likely to be in an area with the highest deprivation levels than in the lowest.

Munira Wilson MP, Liberal Democrat education spokesperson, said: "Every child deserves a great education, no matter what their background is.

"Parents should not have to send their children to schools which have had their funding decimated by a Conservative Government that has lost interest in providing high-quality education."

Ms Wilson said school trips are being axed, teaching assistants laid off and classroom repairs ignored due to a lack of funding.

She added: "Far from preparing the next generation for the future, ministers have totally abandoned them."

Across England, nearly a third of 405 qualifying inadequate schools are based in areas where pupils live in the 20 per cent most deprived areas across the country, compared to just 19 per cent of outstanding schools.

Of the 4,000 schools in the wealthiest areas, just one per cent are rated inadequate. This almost triples to 2.9 per cent for the poorest areas.

It means three times as many inadequate schools are in the most deprived 20 per cent of areas as in the richest.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "Standards continue to rise with 90 per cent of schools now judged to be good or outstanding last year, up from 68 per cent in 2010. In the last year alone, 214,000 more children now attend good or outstanding schools.

"School funding is rising to £60.7 billion next year, the highest ever level in real terms per pupil. This includes pupil premium funding, which will rise to over £2.9 billion in 2024-25 in line with inflation.