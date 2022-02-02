‘Several’ drivers caught breaking 30mph speed limit in Derbyshire town

Officers, armed with speed guns, were based on Creswell Road, Clowne, at Tuesday lunchtime.

They were also on Boughton Lane, outside Heritage High School.

“On the whole, drivers stuck to the 30mph speed limit,” said a spokesperson from Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team.

Derbyshire police have been out tackling speeding. Stock picture.

“However, several broke the limit by significant amounts.