Here are seven spiritual psychic nights coming up in Nottinghamshire this October and November.
1. Astrology. (Chelsea Louise Kyle for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
There are a series of psychic medium events coming to the area this October and November. Photo: (Chelsea Louise Kyle for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
2. Haunted Heritage: Psychic Table Night
Haunted Heritage: Psychic Table Night. If you are fascinated by the World of Mediumship or Psychic readings, then this is the perfect evening for you to enjoy. A family of psychics and mediums will be providing short taster readings to your table throughout the evening. If you are looking for a friendly relaxing social evening then this is ideal. Event: Friday, October 18. More details at: wollatonhall.org.uk/haunted-heritage-psychic-night/ Photo: National World
3. Psychic Rotation Evening at Creswell Events Centre
A psychic medium event will be held at 8pm on Friday, October 25, at Creswell Events Centre in Worksop. The event will feature various psychic mediums on stage throughout the night and will include pie and peas for supper. For more details, including ticket pricing, visit: www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/worksop/creswell-events-centre/psychic-rotation-evening/e-dqxzgd Photo: Creswell Events Centre
4. Evening of Clairvoyance with Craig Morris ~ Carlton-in-Lindrick
Evening of Clairvoyance with Craig Morris ~ Carlton-in-Lindrick. This event will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 7:30 - 9pm at Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre. More details at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/evening-of-clairvoyance-with-craig-morris-carlton-in-lindrick-tickets-941833237567 Photo: Craig Morris/Eventbrite
