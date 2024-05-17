Seven restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.
These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.
1. New food hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay
2. Dante's Italian
Dante's Italian on Bridgegate, Retford, was rated five out of five on April 25 Photo: Google
3. Chocolate Orange Tearoom
Chocolate Orange Tearoom on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on April 23 Photo: Google
4. The Royal Legion
The Royal Legion on Doncaster Road, Langold, was rated five out of five on April 29 Photo: Google