Seven restaurants and takeaways in Worksop and Retford with a new food hygiene rating

By Shelley Marriott
Published 17th May 2024, 13:06 BST
If you’re planning on treating yourself to a takeaway or a meal out this weekend we have compiled a list of food establishments in Worksop, and the surrounding area, that have been given a new food hygiene rating following its most recent inspection.

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online.

These establishments in Worksop and Retford have been visited by inspectors during the last few weeks and have been given a new rating.

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford

1. New food hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been given to food establishments in Worksop and Retford Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Dante's Italian on Bridgegate, Retford, was rated five out of five on April 25

2. Dante's Italian

Dante's Italian on Bridgegate, Retford, was rated five out of five on April 25 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chocolate Orange Tearoom on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on April 23

3. Chocolate Orange Tearoom

Chocolate Orange Tearoom on Carlton Road, Worksop, was rated five out of five on April 23 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Royal Legion on Doncaster Road, Langold, was rated five out of five on April 29

4. The Royal Legion

The Royal Legion on Doncaster Road, Langold, was rated five out of five on April 29 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WorksopRetfordFood Standards Agency