Retford's grand Christmas tree lit up.

Seven pictures from the Christmas lights switch-on in Retford

Hundreds of people flocked to Retford for the Christmas market and lights switch-on on Sunday.

By Kirsty Hamilton
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 11:22 am

The day saw a range of stalls, food and drink, crafts, on-stage entertainment, and fireworks, plus the switch-on of the lights and Christmas tree.

Dancers, singers, and cheerleaders took to the stage throughout the day and featured a performance from local band, The Sods.

Retford saw special appearances from Stormtroopers, Rattlejag Morris, giant stilt-walking elves, and a flying Santa around the town.

Santa arrived at noon at the Town Hall before switching on the lights at 5pm with the help of his lucky assistant - Willow - who was chosen at random from entries completed at the grotto.

Here is a selection of pictures from the event.

1. stormtroopers arrive in Retford 211121.jpg

Stormtroopers patrolled the market to ensure everyone was having fun.

Christmas lights switch-on in Retford

2. Christmas lights switch-on in Retford

The big man Santa turning on the Christmas lights with the help of young Willow.



3. Christmas lights switch-on in Retford

A signpost directing visitors to all the festive events in Retford.



4. Christmas lights switch-on in Retford

Fireworks lit up the sky at 5pm, marking the beginning of Christmas cheer in Retford.



RetfordDancersTown Hall
