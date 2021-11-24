The day saw a range of stalls, food and drink, crafts, on-stage entertainment, and fireworks, plus the switch-on of the lights and Christmas tree.

Dancers, singers, and cheerleaders took to the stage throughout the day and featured a performance from local band, The Sods.

Retford saw special appearances from Stormtroopers, Rattlejag Morris, giant stilt-walking elves, and a flying Santa around the town.

Santa arrived at noon at the Town Hall before switching on the lights at 5pm with the help of his lucky assistant - Willow - who was chosen at random from entries completed at the grotto.

Here is a selection of pictures from the event.

1. stormtroopers arrive in Retford 211121.jpg Stormtroopers patrolled the market to ensure everyone was having fun. Photo: Christmas lights switch-on in Retford Photo Sales

2. Christmas lights switch-on in Retford The big man Santa turning on the Christmas lights with the help of young Willow. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Christmas lights switch-on in Retford A signpost directing visitors to all the festive events in Retford. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Christmas lights switch-on in Retford Fireworks lit up the sky at 5pm, marking the beginning of Christmas cheer in Retford. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales