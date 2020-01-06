Set yourself a new challenge for the new year and support Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People wants the community to beat the January blues by signing up to one of its challenges.

Whether it be cycling, running, trekking, skydiving or abseiling, the hospice, has a range of events to suit all ages and abilities for those whose New Year’s resolution is to get fit or do something really exciting.

In June, as a lasting tribute to his son, Percy, Adam Higgins cycled 300 miles from London to Paris with two friends. They raised more than £10,000.

Percy was born with a congenital heart defect and an extra chromosome. He died at Rainbows when he was just five-months-old.

Adam said: “After losing Percy, I was inspired to raise money. I wanted to do it for Percy and I wanted to do it to give something back to Rainbows and I want to do more.

“It was a fantastic experience, although very challenging. There were 48 people in our group and it was great. We laughed and joked our way through. It was really well organised.

“There were water stops and food stops and in the evenings we stayed in hotels. There was great mechanical support and the crew were so helpful and the scenery was just so beautiful.

“I would encourage anyone to take on a challenge for Rainbows, it is so rewarding.”

Nancy Lillington, events manager at Rainbows, said: “In 2020 we have some new and really incredible challenges. The New Year is a perfect time to focus on setting a personal challenge, so what are you waiting for? We will be here to support you every step of the way.

“This year we have challenges for walkers, runners, cyclists and daredevils and our events range from across the continent to here in the East Midlands.

“Some of the events are a lot tougher than others and people will need time to train so we would encourage them to sign up as soon as possible.

“We always get such great feedback from our participants and by signing up, not only are you doing something positive for yourself, you will be helping to raise funds for those families who need it the most.”

To find out more or get involved, visit rainbows.co.uk/challenges.