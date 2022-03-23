Known only as Mr B, he won the prize in the draw on Monday March 7.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for Mr B who can look forward to receiving £10,000 every month for a whole year.”

A mystery man, known only as Mr. B from Derbyshire, has won £10,000 a month for a year in the Set For Life draw.

Set For Life is a new draw-based game from The National Lottery.

Players pick five main numbers from one to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers.

The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.