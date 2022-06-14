Service held in commemoration of Falklands War at Worksop’s Memorial Garden

This morning (June 14), the Worksop branch of the Royal British Legion held a short service in the Worksop Memorial Garden to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the ending of the Falkland Islands war in 1982.

A total of 255 British servicemen and three Falkland Islanders lost their lives in the 78-day conflict.

Tim Lewis and Grant Cullen carefully placed 255 poppy crosses in the garden on Saturday (June 11), each with the name of a fallen serviceman on them, written by councillor Sybil Fielding, deputy chair of Worksop RBL.

Chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, Madelaine Richardson, was one of three to lay a wreath at the service. Credit: Worksop branch RBL

The ceremony was led by Canon Spicer and David Scott, chairman of Worksop RBL, with weaths laid by chairman of Bassetlaw District Council, coun Madelaine Richardson, charter mayor of Worksop coun Neil Sanders, and Canon Spicer.