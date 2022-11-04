However, due to the late notice, services for tomorrow cannot be reinstated and will remain extremely limited.

A spokesman for East Midlands Railway, which operates services on the Robin Hood Line, said: “Strikes have been suspended for November 5, 7 and 9. Due to the late notice, we will still be running a reduced service on November 5 and 7. Details of the November 9 service will be available shortly.

“If you are planning to travel during this time it is important to check your journey as we will be operating a significantly reduced service on Saturday 5 and Monday 7 November.

Rail union RMT has suspended planned strikes this weekend

“For services on Wednesday, November 9, please continue to check the EMR website, information in stations and social media for the latest advice and information.

“On November 5 and 7, only travel by rail if absolutely necessary and if you do.”

EMR said it was keeping its strike timetable for tomorrow and Monday, meaning a limited service across its network, such as hourly trains between Nottingham and London and no trains on the Robin Hood Line.

The Robin Hood Line links Nottingham and Worksop, via Bulwell, Hucknall, Newstead, Kirkby, Sutton Parkway, Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook, Langwith-Whaley Thorns, Creswell and Whitwell.

See eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/rail-strike for details.

Announcing the cancellations, RMT said it had secured unconditional talks on Network Rail and the promise of an offer from the train operating companies.

Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: “The threat of strike action and our strongly supported industrial campaign has made the rail employers see sense.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions."

The RMT said it is continuing its re-ballot of members to secure a fresh mandate for action, with that result on due on November 15.