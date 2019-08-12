See pictures as thousands turn out for final days of Robin Hood Festival

The Robin Hood Festival, now in its 35th year, welcomed tens of thousands to Sherwood Forest for the week of fun, from August 5 to August 11, and staff have already started preparing for next year's event. See our gallery below:

1. Robin Hood Festival 2019 You are never too old to dress up as Robin Hood, as 79 year old Nev Jones proves. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. Robin Hood Festival 2019 Nisha Perera had to spend time in the stocks. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Robin Hood Festival 2019 Max was dressed up as a knight. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Robin Hood Festival 2019 Due to the inclement weather an impromptu music and dance session was held in the centre buildings. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more