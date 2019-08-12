Villain of the peace the sheriff of Nottingham rides onto the jousting arena.

See pictures as thousands of 'merry men' turn out for final days of Robin Hood Festival

Thousands of Robin Hood's "merry men" have turned out at Sherwood Forest to enjoy a week of live entertainment, reenactments and archery for the annual Robin Hood Festival.

The Robin Hood Festival, now in its 35th year, welcomed tens of thousands to Sherwood Forest for the week of fun, from August 5 to August 11, and staff have already started preparing for next year's event. See our gallery below:

You are never too old to dress up as Robin Hood, as 79 year old Nev Jones proves.

Nisha Perera had to spend time in the stocks.

Max was dressed up as a knight.

Due to the inclement weather an impromptu music and dance session was held in the centre buildings.

