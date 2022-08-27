Visitors from across Nottinghamshire are being encouraged to come along and attend the popular event.

The packed timetable of entertainment has now been released for the three arenas and can be viewed at www.belvoircastle.com/festival-of-the-horse-2022.

Gates open 10am with the action kicking off at 11am, with around 20 shows in total throughout the Saturday and Sunday.

Belvoir Castle's Festival of the Horse is returning on September 10 and 11. (Photo by © CountryBPhotography)

Headlining will be the daredevil trick horse riders, led by Ben Atkinson, from the Yorkshire family farm that trains horses for many of the biggest TV series and blockbuster films being produced today.

The thrilling high energy show - which features everything from fast and furious Cossack riding to the beautiful art of Liberty where the riderless horses perform in response to verbal commands - is a stunning celebration of the horse.

Ben said: “We created the show from the things that inspire us most about horses around the world such as roman riding where the rider stands upright on the horses. We’re big fans of Spanish horses so we celebrate classical dressage and the ‘airs above the ground’ of their great leaps and kicks. The Cossack riding is the fastest paced part of the show, and we perform along with high tempo dance tracks for maximum impact.

“My passion is the art of Liberty, seeing what can be achieved in both spectacle and beauty when horses are completely free. This part of the show sees the horses move in formation, and even laying down together, with no rein or lead in sight.”

More tricks performed by the horses at the festival taking place at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire.

Another highlight will be the popular jousting tournament presented by the Knights of Nottingham returning for a second year. Filled with thrills and a few spills along with swinging swords and battle cries, the two-times world champions and the original British Medieval Jousting Display Team are a crowd favourite.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet soldiers and horses of the world famous Household Cavalry with the riders and horses appearing in their full ceremonial dress. The horsemanship on display from the soldiers is even more remarkable given many will never have ridden before embarking on their 20-week training. The course is designed to take someone who has never seen a horse and provide them the skills needed to ride one-handed in 20kg of state kit in front of Her Majesty.

Alongside the action will also be artisan food and drink vendors with something to suit all tastes from Woodfired Pizzas to Mexican and Greek cuisine, including veggie and vegan options. There will be also be a good selection of drinks on offer from the two bars on site.

A wide variety of stalls will provide plenty of shopping and browsing opportunities from craft drinks, cakes and cookies, food hampers and artisan coffee to pet supplies, grooming accessories, equestrian wear, wellbeing products, clothing, homewares and lots of gift ideas just to name a few.

Tickets are available at £25 per adult, £12 per four to 16-year-olds. Gates open at 10am with the programme running each day from 11am until 5pm. Free parking for ticketholders is provided at the event and dogs are welcome on leads.