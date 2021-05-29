Search for pensioner, 95, missing from Worksop
Police officers are concerned for the safety of a pensioner from Worksop.
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 9:29 pm
Douglas Fores, aged 95, was reported missing from Worksop today, Saturday May 29.
Douglas is described as slim build with grey hair. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, grey trousers and light brown smart shoes.
Anyone who has seen Douglas or know where he might be, should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 677 of 29/05/2021.
Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.