Scouts from Worksop embark on a 6,000-mile trip to South Korea for a once in a lifetime experience

Scouts from Worksop arrived at Heathrow Airport to begin their journey to South Korea for the 25th World Scout Jamboree. Scouts from nearly every country on the planet come together once every four years to promote unity, community and togetherness.

This year the event will be hosted in Gunsan-si, South Korea and is the second time in the country has hosted the event, the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991.

The Scouts heading to the Jamboree will also have the amazing opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and also visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea at the end of World War II

Lori Bayer, aged 16, from Worksop departs to Kora Jamboree

Scouts from Worksop and 4,500 others from across the UK, will join over 45,000 others from almost every country in the world this year. Many Scouts spend years looking forward to this event as only Scouts ages 14- to 17 are eligible to apply for the Jamboree. Participants are selected two years ahead of the event so the Scouts can focus on their fundraising skills to fund their trip.

Lori Bayer, aged 16, from Worksop said "I am so excited to be finally going to Jamboree! I’ve been beyond Europe and now I’m going across the world for the trip of a lifetime. I can’t wait for all of the activities that we’ll be doing in Korea – especially the water sports - and to meet all the other Scouts, learn from one another and make friends for life!"