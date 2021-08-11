Scarecrows go on display outside homes in Worksop as part of annual festival
Scarecrows have gone on display outside homes in Worksop as part of a festival to raise money for a local boy.
Dozens of scarecrows have been erected in gardens in Gateford as part of the annual Gateford Scarecrow Festival.
This year’s participants are invited to find the mystery word with letters hidden along the trail.
A trail map and entry form is available to download and print at the Gatford Window Walk and Stone Spotting Facebook page
Completed entry forms can be dropped off at Mollys Rea Room, in Ivy House, Gateford Road with a £1 entry fee.
All money raised will go towards helping George Bownes, a young boy who lives in Gateford and who suffers with cerebral palsy. His family are fundraising to get him intensive physiotherapy and more than £11,000 has already been raised.
The scarecrow festival is on until August 22.