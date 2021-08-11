Dozens of scarecrows have been erected in gardens in Gateford as part of the annual Gateford Scarecrow Festival.

This year’s participants are invited to find the mystery word with letters hidden along the trail.

One of the scarecrows on display as part of the Gateford Scarecrow Festival.

A trail map and entry form is available to download and print at the Gatford Window Walk and Stone Spotting Facebook page

Completed entry forms can be dropped off at Mollys Rea Room, in Ivy House, Gateford Road with a £1 entry fee.

All money raised will go towards helping George Bownes, a young boy who lives in Gateford and who suffers with cerebral palsy. His family are fundraising to get him intensive physiotherapy and more than £11,000 has already been raised.