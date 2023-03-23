Sapling grown from Sherwood Forest’s Major Oak planted in US Ambassador’s garden in London

A sapling grafted from the original Bramley Apple tree in Southwell and a Sherwood Oak sapling grown from an acorn of the historic Major Oak, near Edwinstowe, were presented by Paul Southby, outgoing High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire.

He said: “The fact the Bramley sapling is now next to a fruit tree planted by Michelle Obama highlights the significance of what I hope will be a lasting friendship between Nottinghamshire and the US.

Cynthia Guven, the agricultural attaché at the US Embassy in London; the High Sheriff's wife, Sandi Henson; the High Sheriff, Paul Southby; the US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer; Dr Patrick Candler, CEO of Sherwood Forest Trust; Stephen Crisp, who manages the grounds and gardens at Winfield House, and Coun Roger Jackson, Nottinghamshire County Council chairman.

“It was also an immense privilege to sign the visitor book in my official capacity and I was deeply honoured to leave my mark in the company of the Queen, Prince Charles – as he was at the time he signed – President George W Bush, President Barack Obama and Mrs Obama and President Joe Biden.

“The planting ceremony is a fitting end to my year as High Sheriff.”

Mr Southby was joined at the planting ceremony by Coun Roger Jackson, Nottinghamshire Council Chairman, and Sherwood Forest Trust chief executive Dr Patrick Candler and his wife Sandi Henson as well as US agricultural attaché to the UK, Cynthia Guven.

Matt Palmer, the US Embassy’s deputy chief of mission, said: “It was an honour to welcome the Nottinghamshire delegation for the tree planting ceremony at our ambassador's official residence, Winfield House.

Nottinghamshire County Council chairman, Coun Roger Jackson, with the High Sheriff of Nottinghamshire, Paul Southby, at Winfield House

“We’re looking forward to seeing the trees grow as strong as our Special Relationship.”

The US Embassy’s deputy chief of Mission, Matt Palmer, with the High Sheriff, Paul Southby